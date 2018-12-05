PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Leslie Moonves, the chief executive of CBS Corp, destroyed evidence and misled investigators in an attempt to preserve his reputation and save a lucrative severance deal, according to a draft of a report prepared for the company's board. nyti.ms/2BSu5M9

- Ninety-seven members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday called for a congressional investigation into working conditions at XPO Logistics, which operates a Memphis warehouse that several women said was rife with pregnancy discrimination. nyti.ms/2BSuka1

- Netflix Inc will pay around $100 million to continue licensing its program "Friends" from its owner, WarnerMedia, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details of the deal. nyti.ms/2BSGFuP

- President Trump plans to hold a second summit meeting early next year with Kim Jong-un, even though North Korea has failed to follow through with promises to start dismantling its nuclear weapons program, John R. Bolton, the national security adviser, said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2BS3qiz