PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's Huawei Technology Co Ltd is challenging the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in court for obstructing its sales in the United States, the company announced at its headquarters in Shenzhen on Thursday. nyti.ms/2RkQeLd

- U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would raise taxes on high earners and corporations by at least $3.4 trillion over the course of a decade if elected, his campaign said Wednesday. nyti.ms/386HbTX

- CBS Corp and Viacom Inc completed their merger on Wednesday. The combined entity, ViacomCBS Inc , brings together a set of businesses that once dominated the media and entertainment industries but are now fighting to stay relevant in an increasingly digital world. nyti.ms/2OPynKx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)