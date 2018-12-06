PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested on Saturday in Canada at the request of the United States, in a move likely to escalate tensions between the two countries at a delicate moment. nyti.ms/2KW5Rn0

- Uber Technologies Inc is close to putting its autonomous vehicles back on the road in a drastically reduced version of earlier efforts, eight months after one of its self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian. nyti.ms/2BVkhRH

- Facebook Inc used the mountains of data it collected on users to favor certain partners and punish rivals, giving companies such as Airbnb and Netflix Inc special access to its platform while cutting off others that it perceived as threats. nyti.ms/2KZddpY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)