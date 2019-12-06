PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday that it had reports of 3,045 sexual assaults during its rides in the United States in 2018, with nine people murdered and 58 killed in crashes, in its first study detailing unsafe incidents on the ride-hailing platform. nyti.ms/2OTIY7l

- State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco on Thursday set the price of its initial public offering at a level that would raise $25.6 billion, a sum that is expected to make it the world's biggest IPO. nyti.ms/33XTyOR

- General Motors Co and South Korea's LG Chem Ltd said on Thursday they planned to invest a total of $2.3 billion in a joint venture that would produce battery cells. Both companies would have equal stakes in the business. nyti.ms/2Yo82Xu

- The Trump administration has formally objected to the World Bank's plans to continue lending to China, the latest flash point in a long-running battle between the world's largest economies. nyti.ms/2Plwowz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)