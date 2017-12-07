PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UnitedHealth Group Inc's Optum unit will acquire Davita Inc's primary and urgent care services, a large for-profit chain of dialysis centers, for about $4.9 billion in cash. nyti.ms/2AgKT0j

- Oliver Schmidt, a former Volkswagen AG manager in Michigan, was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison for his role in the German automaker's decade-long scheme to cheat on diesel emissions tests. nyti.ms/2AYkCDm

- Scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be free to publicly discuss their work from now on, Scott Pruitt, the agency's administrator, has assured lawmakers who criticized the EPA for preventing employees from presenting findings about climate change. nyti.ms/2kv7cId

- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a speech on Wednesday that mega-deals like Aetna Inc's $77 billion sale to CVS Health Corp could kill competition and also backed the Justice Department's fight against AT&T Inc - Time Warner Inc merger. nyti.ms/2iwaC9t