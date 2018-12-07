PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 7

Market News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The ride-hailing company Lyft said on Thursday it had taken a key step toward an initial public offering, confidentially filing a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. nyti.ms/2QDoUaX

- Drug maker Actelion Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, has agreed to a $360 million settlement stemming from an investigation into whether the company illegally funneled kickbacks through a patient-assistance charity, federal prosecutors said Thursday. nyti.ms/2roSBOM

- The Trump administration is expected to put forth a proposal that would significantly weaken a major Obama-era regulation on clean water, according to a talking points memo from the Environmental Protection Agency that was distributed to White House allies this week. nyti.ms/2UoDJ05 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

