December 9, 2019

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The International Monetary Fund has agreed to lend $5.5 billion to Ukraine, a move viewed as a stamp of approval for President Volodymyr Zelensky's anticorruption and economic policies. nyti.ms/2RzLD7W

- Leaders of key Senate and House committees have reached a consensus on how to eliminate unexpected medical bills to patients when they are treated in a hospital that accepts their insurance, increasing the chance that legislation on the issue will pass Congress this year. nyti.ms/2Yssdn5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

