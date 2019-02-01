PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc on Wednesday revoked Facebook Inc's special access to apps and updates that run on its iPhone software after Facebook violated Apple's rules by publicly distributing a research app that allowed it to snoop on users' online activity. nyti.ms/2G0wgk4

- Chip-maker Intel Corp ended a seven-month search for a new chief executive on Thursday by naming Robert Swan, the man who was running the company on an interim basis, as its permanent leader. nyti.ms/2D1zIXN

- U.S. President Donald Trump declared he has all but given up on negotiating with Congress over his border wall and will build it on his own, calling the talks a "a waste of time" in an interview with the NYT on Thursday. nyti.ms/2D2bpZC

- The polar vortex that arrived in the Midwest earlier this week has for days disrupted life across the entire region and at least 21 deaths are believed to be related to the bitter weather system, according to government officials. nyti.ms/2CXqgVj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)