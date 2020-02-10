PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Department of the Interior, which uses drones for tasks like wildlife conservation and the monitoring of the state of infrastructure, grounded all those made in China or built with Chinese parts in October. nyti.ms/2UGwtiO

- The Philippine government moved Monday to end the franchise of the country's leading broadcast network ABS-CBN, the latest push by the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte against media outlets that have been critical of his leadership. nyti.ms/37d2n9d

- The long-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open on Dec. 14, completing a nine-decade quest by the Hollywood establishment to celebrate itself year-round. nyti.ms/2OEFEwm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)