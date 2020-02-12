PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of T-Mobile's planned takeover of Sprint, the long-in-the-works merger that would combine the nation's third and fourth-largest wireless carriers. nyti.ms/2Skd7ys

- The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, warned lawmakers on Tuesday that the coronavirus epidemic sweeping China could pose broader economic risks, even as he signaled that the central bank was comfortable holding interest rates steady for now. nyti.ms/2vmv1Yu

- Regulators failed to hold Southwest Airlines Co to account for not meeting safety standards, putting as many as 17 million passengers at risk on tens of thousands of flights, a federal watchdog said in a report on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2ShdObI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)