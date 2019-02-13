PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would consider delaying a March 2 deadline to reach a trade deal with China, saying the United States might not impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods if talks with Beijing were going well. nyti.ms/2Su63kv

- Employees at BuzzFeed's news division on Tuesday responded to the company's layoff from last month with the announcement that they planned to form a union. nyti.ms/2Su608k

- Relations between the United States and Germany took an unexpected turn for the better as officials in Berlin on Tuesday agreed to help finance a port to import liquefied natural gas from America, a key U.S. demand. nyti.ms/2SukRzr

- In a move that may clear the way for the first new treatment in years for depression, an expert panel recommended on Tuesday that U.S. federal regulators approve a nasal spray developed by Johnson & Johnson that delivers the active ingredients of ketamine, a popular club drug in the 1980s and 1990s. nyti.ms/2SwPRz4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)