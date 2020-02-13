PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Britain on Wednesday introduced a plan that would give the government more latitude to regulate internet content, as part of an effort to force Facebook, YouTube and other internet giants to do more to police their platforms. nyti.ms/2OKiC7t

- Lloyd Blankfein, the former Goldman Sachs chief executive, wrote on Twitter that U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders would "ruin our economy" if elected president, after the senator's New Hampshire primary win. nyti.ms/2UMP2lC

- Essential Products, a consumer electronics start-up founded by the former Google executive Andy Rubin, said on Wednesday that it was ceasing operations. nyti.ms/2uJ5hoZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)