PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A U.S. federal judge in Washington ordered Microsoft Corp on Thursday to halt all work on a $10 billion cloud-computing contract for the Pentagon, in a victory for Amazon.com Inc, which had challenged the awarding of the contract. nyti.ms/2SpqsFA

- News publisher McClatchy Co<MNI.A, which operates The Miami Herald, on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and and is expected to be run by a New York hedge fund. nyti.ms/2SpriCe

- Barclays Plc said on Thursday British regulators were investigating its chief executive James Staley's ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. financier who killed himself in August after facing new allegations of sex trafficking of underage girls. nyti.ms/37jp8Zi

- Tesla Inc received a subpoena in December from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asking the electric-car maker to turn over information about its financial data and contracts, the company said in a filing on Thursday. nyti.ms/2vvg0Ug (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)