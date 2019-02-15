PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc on Thursday canceled its plans to build an expansive corporate campus in New York City after facing an unexpectedly fierce backlash from lawmakers, progressive activists and union leaders, who contended that a tech giant did not deserve nearly $3 billion in government incentives. nyti.ms/2DGlWtS

- Airbus SE will cease production of its mammoth A380 passenger jet, an engineering marvel that nevertheless could not keep up with shifts in the way people fly, the European aircraft maker said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2DFcaZ9

- XPO Logistics Inc on Thursday said it will close a Memphis warehouse where employees had complained about widespread discrimination and a number of pregnant workers had miscarriages. nyti.ms/2DEy92i

- JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday became the first major United States bank to introduce its own digital token for real-world use, the latest step in Wall Street's evolving approach to the blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether. nyti.ms/2DIEBVM