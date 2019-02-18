PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Payless ShoeSource, seller of inexpensive women's footwear, said on Saturday it would begin liquidating all 2,100 of its stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico, as well as wind down its online business. nyti.ms/2BHmSOo

- In a bid to conquer Oscars, Netflix Inc mobilized strategist Lisa Taback and a huge budget for an event on Sunday called Roma' Experience Day, based on Alfonso Cuarón's art film about a domestic worker in Mexico. nyti.ms/2BEsU2y