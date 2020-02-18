PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said it was cutting its sales expectations for this quarter due to coronavirus and that its supply of smartphones would be hampered because production was ramping up more slowly than expected as China reopened its factories, adding that demand for its devices in the country had been hurt by the outbreak. nyti.ms/2STXs8c

- Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc's chief executive, said that he was committing $10 billion to address the climate crisis in a new initiative he called the Bezos Earth Fund. nyti.ms/321UEtE

- Pier 1 Imports Inc said that it had filed for bankruptcy and was pursuing a sale of the company. nyti.ms/38DGtxB

- Dairy Farmers of America Inc said that it had reached an agreement to purchase a "substantial portion" of the bankrupt milk company Dean Foods Co. nyti.ms/2P2QooK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)