PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 19

- After 18 months of investigating Facebook Inc and online misinformation, a British parliamentary committee issued a scathing report on Monday, accusing the company of breaking data privacy and competition laws and calling for new regulations to rein in the technology industry. nyti.ms/2DUj6Bs

- Honda Motor Co Ltd will close its plant in Swindon, England, which employs 3,500 workers, by 2021, according to a statement from two members of Parliament, Justin Tomlinson and Robert Buckland, who have been in contact with the carmaker. nyti.ms/2DVzcuT

- A coalition of 16 Democratic-controlled states, including California and New York, on Monday challenged U.S. President Donald Trump in court over his plan to use emergency powers to spend billions of dollars on his border wall. nyti.ms/2DRw972

- Lisa Borders, the chief executive of Times Up, the Hollywood-led initiative to fight workplace sexual harassment, has resigned after less than four months on the job, representatives of the organization announced on Monday. nyti.ms/2E2AIvp