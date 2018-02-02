FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CBS Corp and Viacom Inc, which were part of the same company from 2000 to 2006, said on Thursday that their boards had created special committees of independent directors to "evaluate a potential combination." (nyti.ms/2DRMonc)

- India announced on Thursday a sweeping plan to give half a billion people free access to healthcare. The healthcare plan, part of the government's 2018-19 budget presented on Thursday, would offer 100 million families up to 500,000 rupees ($7,797.88) of coverage each year. (nyti.ms/2GEeRKV)

- Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, in an email, advertised an "employee treasure" product with an 8.5 percent return if workers handed over $1,500, while a similar one dangled 9 percent, and a third mentioned a return as high as 40 percent if employees handed up $15,000. These pitches, more than a dozen of which were reviewed by The New York Times, were not part of an employee stock program. Instead, they appear to be high interest loans, with the company as borrower and its workers as lenders. (nyti.ms/2nvM0Az) ($1 = 64.1200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

