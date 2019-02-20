PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- McKinsey & Company agreed on Tuesday to a $15 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an investigation into allegations that it did not make required disclosures of its financial connections with other parties while working on bankruptcies. nyti.ms/2E04qAP

- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is vowing to terminate a $929 million federal grant to the California High-Speed Rail Authority, according to a letter sent on Tuesday from the Transportation Department. nyti.ms/2DZ8SQo

- South Korea's leader on Tuesday urged U.S. President Donald Trump to offer joint North-South economic projects as an incentive for North Korea to denuclearize when he meets with its leader, Kim Jong-un, next week. nyti.ms/2DWyygJ