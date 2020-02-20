PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Leslie H. Wexner is expected to step down as the chief executive of L Brands Inc, as it plans to go private in a sale to Sycamore Partners that could be announced as early as Thursday. nyti.ms/2HD50a5

- MGM Resorts International acknowledged on Wednesday that it was the victim of a data breach last year that affected an undisclosed number of customers. nyti.ms/2uQOIb2

- Lawmakers in Washington State introduced legislation that would eliminate tax breaks for Boeing Co, moving to end a threat of international trade sanctions against the plane maker. nyti.ms/3c28kcW

- The White House denied an allegation that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered to pardon Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who is fighting extradition to the United States. nyti.ms/2wxgxWe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)