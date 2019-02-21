PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc on Wednesday said its general counsel was leaving the job after just two months, the second unexpected departure of a high-level executive in less than a month and one of dozens in the last three years. nyti.ms/2SOySbG

- In a rush to beat its rival Uber Technologies Inc to the public market, Lyft is preparing to start trading in early April, according to two people familiar with the company's plans. nyti.ms/2SOzwG8

- French judges on Wednesday ordered UBS Group AG to pay a record 3.7 billion euro ($4.20 billion) fine, for carrying out what prosecutors said was a long-running scheme to help French clients hide huge sums of money from the authorities. nyti.ms/2SNLAaH

- Regulators in Estonia have ordered Danske Bank A/S to leave the country within eight months, arguing that the Danish bank's $230 billion money-laundering scandal had tarnished the reputation of Estonia's financial market. nyti.ms/2DYEupy