PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wells Fargo & Co is preparing to settle with federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission over the widespread abuse of customers in its banking, auto lending and mortgage businesses. nyti.ms/2HE6gKa

- New Mexico's attorney general sued Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday, saying the tech giant used its educational products to spy on the state's children and families. nyti.ms/32eg3jk

- Morgan Stanley has reached an agreement to buy the discount brokerage firm E-Trade Financial Corp for about $13 billion. nyti.ms/38Y3lI0

- Leslie H. Wexner, chairman and chief executive of the L Brands, said he would step down from the company and sell a controlling stake in Victoria's Secret. nyti.ms/2HGuEL5