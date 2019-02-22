PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kraft Heinz Co, the food giant whose products include Jell-O and Oscar Mayer meats, on Thursday released a surprising batch of bad news that included a multibillion dollar write-down signaling a plunge in the value of some of its most famous brands. nyti.ms/2E25Zyv

- Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that it was investigating how it tested the emissions and fuel efficiency of its vehicles after employees reported possible flaws with the company's computer models. nyti.ms/2E15STM

- Pinterest confidentially filed paperwork to go public, according to two people familiar with the decision, joining a stampede of high-profile start-ups heading toward the public markets. nyti.ms/2E26GYD

- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said on Thursday that it will hire 200 new employees in Canada — an increase of about 20 percent to the company's work force in the country, as part of an expansion of its research and development efforts as it works to secure a place in the development of Canada's 5G wireless networks. nyti.ms/2E7x3wm