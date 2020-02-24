PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- TurboTax maker Intuit Inc is nearing a deal to buy Credit Karma, a start-up that grew to fame by offering consumers free access to their credit scores, for about $7 billion in cash and stock, two people briefed on the matter said on Sunday. nyti.ms/2vXKChh

- The United States, under pressure from European countries to address the economic threat of climate change, agreed on Sunday to include a reference to those risks in a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers. nyti.ms/2SQQCS6

- Energized by his landslide victory in the Nevada caucuses, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders turned his focus to President Donald Trump on Sunday while his campaign made plans to try to win the coming South Carolina primary and amass an insurmountable delegate lead on Super Tuesday next week. nyti.ms/37PeUQJ