PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 25

- U.S. President Donald Trump, in a tweet on Sunday, said he would delay a Friday deadline to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, citing "substantial progress" during a week of trade talks in Washington between American and Chinese officials. nyti.ms/2Vi9Qyi

- U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Sunday that House Democrats were prepared to go to court to force the release of the final report from the special counsel, Robert Mueller III, and subpoena Mueller to testify if it was not made public. nyti.ms/2NstEw5

- U.S. President Donald Trump has talked for years about hosting a patriotic parade in Washington, and on Sunday he announced that something of the sort would take place in a Fourth of July "gathering" at the Lincoln Memorial. It was unclear whether the Independence Day celebration he announced on Sunday would include any type of parade, or a display of tanks, fighter planes and troops. nyti.ms/2NrgzmW