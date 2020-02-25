PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 25

Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is considering punishing Chinese journalists and state-run news organizations, as well as Chinese intelligence agencies because of China's decision to expel three Wall Street Journal reporters, American officials said on Monday. nyti.ms/3c9CY4e

- Intuit Inc, the parent company of TurboTax and Mint, agreed on Monday to pay $7.1 billion for Credit Karma, a start-up that has become one of the most popular financial applications for young consumers. nyti.ms/2Pk1MN6

- Canadian miner Teck Resources has abandoned a nine-year effort to extend mining, sparing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a choice between energy interests and environmental concerns. nyti.ms/2v29aWt

