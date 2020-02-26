PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Robert Iger, who delayed his retirement four times in recent years, abruptly stepped down as Walt Disney Co's chief executive officer on Tuesday. nyti.ms/32tKpP9

- Tesla Inc's autopilot driver-assistance system and a driver who relied too heavily on it are likely to blame for a 2018 crash in California in which the driver died, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2vgsrU3

- Mallinckrodt Plc, the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States, has tentatively agreed to pay $1.6 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits brought by state and local governments over its role in the opioid crisis. nyti.ms/2vgpliV

- United States federal health officials starkly warned on Tuesday that the new coronavirus will almost certainly spread in the United States, and that hospitals, businesses and schools should begin making preparations. nyti.ms/2TtkLGj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)