PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 27

Feb 27 - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc is expanding its clinical trials of the antiviral drug remdesivir as a possible coronavirus treatment into several countries outside China, the company announced on Wednesday. nyti.ms/3aaih6o

- Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said its sales in the current quarter would be lower than it had previously predicted because of coronavirus-related disruptions in Chinese manufacturing. nyti.ms/2HW9h8P

- The New York City Council will soon consider a package of bills that is believed to be the first local effort to regulate commissions, phone fees or some other aspect of the on-demand food delivery economy. nyti.ms/2TgWSS9

- The nomination of Judy Shelton, one of President Donald Trump's picks for the U.S. Federal Reserve, received a lift on Wednesday after Republican senator Patrick Toomey, who had expressed skepticism about her qualifications said he would support her candidacy. nyti.ms/2PsQ0zU