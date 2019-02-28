PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, told a congressional committee on Wednesday that Donald Trump presented documents to Deutsche Bank AG that "inflated" the value of his assets. nyti.ms/2EzZK6g

- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced a $5.7 million settlement with Musical.ly, a popular video social network now known as TikTok, over accusations that the company's app illegally collected personal information about children. nyti.ms/2ECpM94

- A private arbitrator ruled this month that 21st Century Fox must pay the extraordinary sum of $178.7 million to former producers and stars of the procedural crime television series "Bones" in a dispute over profit participation. nyti.ms/2EBIOfS

- Robert Lighthizer, the president's top trade adviser, cautioned lawmakers on Wednesday that hurdles remain to reaching a significant trade deal with China, but said the administration's talks represent the best hope for resetting economic terms between the two nations. nyti.ms/2Nws1Od