PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Communications Commission is set to propose about $200 million in fines against four major cellphone carriers for selling customers' real-time location data, according to three people briefed on the discussions. nyti.ms/2VsvfIj

- The global spread of the deadly coronavirus is posing a significant economic test for U.S. President Donald Trump, whose three-year stretch of robust growth could be shaken by supply chain delays, a tourism slowdown and ruptures in other critical sectors of the American economy. nyti.ms/3agpP7l

- Federal health employees interacted with Americans quarantined for possible exposure to the coronavirus without proper medical training or protective gear, then scattered into the general population, according to a government whistle-blower who lawmakers say faced retaliation for reporting concerns. nyti.ms/3adF9C0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)