PRESS DIGEST -New York Times business news - Feb. 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Stocks in China plunged in early Monday trading as investors returned from a long holiday to the prospect of the world's No. 2 economy virtually shut down by the coronavirus epidemic. (nyti.ms/3b52Ld9)

- WeWork has named Sandeep Mathrani, a senior executive at the commercial real estate company Brookfield Properties, as its new chief executive officer. (nyti.ms/2OhqdKv) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)