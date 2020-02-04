PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Makan Delrahim, the head of the antitrust division at the Department of Justice, has recused himself from investigating Alphabet Inc's Google, even as the agency's examination of the largest tech companies ramps up. nyti.ms/2RTxBOq

- YouTube said on Monday that it plans to remove misleading election-related content that can cause "serious risk of egregious harm," the first time the video platform has comprehensively laid out how it will handle such political videos and viral falsehoods. nyti.ms/2GQnenY

- Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as Russia, agreed to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, as they scramble to stem a sharp fall in prices over concerns that the new coronavirus outbreak will reduce demand from China. nyti.ms/36V1t0X (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)