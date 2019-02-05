PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate senior Treasury Department official David Malpass to head the World Bank, picking an outspoken critic of the institution who has pushed to overhaul its longstanding practices, administration officials said on Monday. nyti.ms/2DRB48Y

- USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc on Monday rejected a $1.3 billion hostile takeover bid from newspaper chain MNG Enterprises Inc, kicking off a battle for shareholder votes to determine the future of the company. nyti.ms/2UF9Fgf

- Slack Technologies Inc, a workplace messaging company, on Monday said that it had confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering, joining the growing number of technology start-ups heading to the stock market. nyti.ms/2REW9qT

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday announced he would nominate David Bernhardt, a former oil lobbyist and current deputy chief of the Interior Department, to succeed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. nyti.ms/2D72Wo8