PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 5

- DC Entertainment, the home of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and a legion of other heroes, is planning two new graphic novel imprints aimed at younger readers. DC Zoom will feature stories for middle school readers, and DC Ink will focus on young adults. (nyti.ms/2nIiZRz)

- A group of Silicon Valley technologists who were early employees at Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are creating a union of concerned experts called the Center for Humane Technology to educate students, parents and teachers about the dangers of technology, including the depression that can come from heavy use of social media. (nyti.ms/2E24D9R)

- Amtrak suffered its third high-profile crash in less than seven weeks early Sunday when a passenger train traveling on the wrong track slammed into a stationary freight train in South Carolina, killing two people and intensifying worries about the safety and reliability of passenger rail service in the United States. (nyti.ms/2nIWXyh) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)