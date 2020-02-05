PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Macy's Inc on Tuesday said it would close about 125 of its least productive stores in the next three years and also cut about 2,000 of its corporate and support function positions. nyti.ms/2vTRQ69

- Twitter Inc on Tuesday said that it would more aggressively scrutinize fake or altered photos and videos. Starting in March, the company said, it will add labels or take down tweets carrying manipulated images and videos. nyti.ms/2GW2tr7

- U.S. President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address on Tuesday to tick off a laundry list of economic gains, citing record low unemployment for women, higher incomes for households and a "blue collar" boom that he said is underway across America. nyti.ms/371fKcq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)