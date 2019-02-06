PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that they are making a big investment in American natural gas exports, in a deal designed in part to strengthen Qatar's ties with the U.S. nearly two years after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a trade embargo against the country. (nyti.ms/2DTYoTR)

- Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Quadriga CX said it could not repay at least $250 million to clients after its chief executive died suddenly while visiting India, as he was the only person who knew the security keys and passwords needed to access the funds. (nyti.ms/2WG4XRj)

- Apple Inc said on Tuesday retail chief Angela Ahrendts, will leave the company in April, in an unusual move for a top executive at the company, which is facing retail challenges as sales in China have dropped and iPhone sales have turned sluggish. (nyti.ms/2HUUX3e)

- Snap Inc said on Tuesday that it had stanched the flow of people leaving its platform, after it lost millions of users last year following an unpopular redesign of Snapchat. (nyti.ms/2TA9vqf)

- Bloomberg News uses some form of automated technology for about a third of the content it publishes. The system used by the company, Cyborg, is able to assist reporters in churning out thousands of articles on company earnings reports each quarter. (nyti.ms/2HRLucN)