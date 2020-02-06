PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group of child protection organizations sent a letter to Facebook on Wednesday indicating how activists and law enforcement agencies have seized on child exploitation as a new way to combat the expanded use of encryption in consumer technology. (nyti.ms/2OxB7Mi)

- Deborah Batts, the first openly gay judge to sit on the federal bench, who presided over prominent cases involving political corruption, terrorism and the Central Park Five civil case, died on Monday at her home in Manhattan. She was 72. (nyti.ms/2S371CA)

- Website and podcast network The Ringer will soon become the property of Spotify Technology SA, the companies said on Wednesday. The terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the first quarter, were not disclosed. (nyti.ms/39cQzoQ)