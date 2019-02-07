PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Grocery delivery startup Instacart on Wednesday reversed a tipping policy that had outraged workers, who accused the $7 billion company of cheating them out of rightfully earned wages. nyti.ms/2Gc2mJH

- European antitrust authorities on Wednesday blocked a plan by France's Alstom SA and Germany's Siemens AG to combine their train-making units, killing a deal the companies said they needed to combat increasing competition from China. nyti.ms/2HWZNwX

- Payday lenders won a major victory on Wednesday after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau moved to gut tougher restrictions that were to take effect later this year. nyti.ms/2t8URKZ

- U.S. President Donald Trump lauded his new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico in his State of the Union address and urged Congress to pass the revised pact. The deal, he argued, will help American farmers and workers and ensure "that more cars are proudly stamped with the four beautiful words: Made in the U.S.A." nyti.ms/2Szct0S (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)