February 7, 2018 / 5:55 AM / in 9 hours

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned Tuesday as chairman and chief executive of his company, Wynn Resorts Ltd, in response to sexual misconduct allegations. (nyti.ms/2C06xSu)

- Tronc Inc, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, is close to a deal to sell the newspaper to Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire Los Angeles doctor and one of Tronc's major shareholders. (nyti.ms/2nNCzvO)

- German carmaker Daimler AG publicly apologized on Tuesday after its Mercedes-Benz brand caused an outcry in China by quoting the Dalai Lama in a social media post. (nyti.ms/2nJkm39)

- SpaceX's Falcon Heavy roared into space in its debut test flight on Tuesday from a Florida launch site, in another milestone for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket service. (nyti.ms/2BKkwQI) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
