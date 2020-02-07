PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb. 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has taken a $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank Group Corp and has been urging changes at the company including stock buybacks and changes to SoftBank's board. (nyti.ms/3bidcdw)

- Casper Sleep Inc, a start-up that sells mattresses online, became the latest money-losing outfit to get a cold shoulder from Wall Street investors on Thursday. The company's stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $14.50 a share, slipped below $14 in the afternoon and ended the day at $13.50. (nyti.ms/2UyspRQ)

- Boeing Co and American safety officials refused to cooperate on Thursday with a new inquiry by Dutch lawmakers into a deadly crash near Amsterdam in 2009 that had striking parallels with two more recent accidents involving the manufacturer's 737 Max. (nyti.ms/2ut1qMF)

- OneWeb, a telecommunications company with its headquarters in London, launched 34 satellites into space, which after a few hours in orbit will be steadily deployed and begin to build the company's constellation, which will ultimately include 650 operational satellites. (nyti.ms/2vXEbLe) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)