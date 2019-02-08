PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jeff Bezos, chief executive of Amazon.com Inc, accused publisher of leading supermarket tabloid National Enquirer of "extortion and blackmail" on Thursday, laying out a theory that brought together international intrigue, White House politics, nude photos and amorous text messages. nyti.ms/2MUzaaJ

- A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Edward Lampert's plan to buy the department store chain for $5.2 billion, but the judge implored Lampert to make a fresh start. nyti.ms/2WPWMBS

- Woody Allen sued Amazon.com Inc in federal court on Thursday, seeking at least $68 million and saying that the company's streaming service had improperly backed out of a four-movie deal because of a renewed focus on allegations of sexual abuse on Allen's part. nyti.ms/2UM4wTt

- French carmaker Renault on Thursday suggested publicly for the first time that Carlos Ghosn, its embattled former chairman and chief executive, may have misused company money to finance a lavish Marie Antoinette-themed party at Versailles to celebrate his second marriage and his new wife's 50th birthday. nyti.ms/2E0wOV0

- Australian carrier Qantas has cancelled an outstanding 2006 order for eight Airbus SE A380 airplanes, adding to the uncertainty about the fate of the world's largest passenger aircraft. nyti.ms/2DlURvR

- National Australia Bank Ltd said on Thursday that Andrew Thorburn, its chief executive, and Ken Henry, its chairman, would soon resign from the company, citing the report issued by an Australian royal commission that castigated the industry for putting profit ahead of its customers and called for tougher regulations and accountability. nyti.ms/2TAsTDC

- In a direct challenge to Facebook business model, Germany's competition authority on Thursday sharply curtailed how the world's largest social network may profile people, saying that users could refuse to allow the company to combine their Facebook information with data about their activities on other sites. nyti.ms/2MTIFH6