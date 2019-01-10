PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles agreed to pay nearly $650 million to settle lawsuits over its use of illegal engine-control software on diesel vehicles that produced false results on emissions tests. nyti.ms/2QAzfjP

- Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and the novelist MacKenzie Bezos announced on Twitter that they are getting divorced after 25 years of marriage. nyti.ms/2RhxqOa

- A U.S. federal judge dismissed part of actress Ashley Judd's multipronged lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, ruling that her allegations of sexual harassment do not fall within the scope of a California statute. nyti.ms/2AEwIjH

- Pixar co-founder John Lasseter, who was forced to resign from the Walt Disney Co in June after complaints about unwanted touching in the workplace, was appointed head of animation division in the U.S. film production company Skydance Media. nyti.ms/2TDKmuk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)