PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing employees mocked federal rules, talked about deceiving regulators and joked about potential flaws in the 737 Max as it was being developed, according to over a hundred pages of internal messages delivered Thursday to congressional investigators. nyti.ms/2QExqFR

- Carlos Ghosn was ordered by the Lebanese attorney general to stay in the country as officials begin to consider how to treat the former executive charged with financial misconduct in Japan. nyti.ms/2T8aIYn

- American and allied officials said on Thursday they had intelligence that missiles fired by Iranian military forces were responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner and the deaths of all aboard this week in Iran, most likely by accident. nyti.ms/2QFIbrA

- Defying pressure from Congress, Facebook said on Thursday that it would continue to allow political campaigns to use the site to target advertisements to particular slices of the electorate and that it would not police the truthfulness of the messages sent out. nyti.ms/2tOIPtG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)