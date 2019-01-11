PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European authorities are investigating whether the Dutch government illegally allowed the American sportswear maker Nike Inc to avoid paying taxes on profits from sales in the region, potentially exposing the company to huge penalties. nyti.ms/2D1EiWZ

- Authorities in China are using harsh methods to target people posting criticism of the government on social media platform Facebook Inc that is blocked in the country, extending online censorship beyond China's borders. nyti.ms/2TBl4gq

- U.S. President Trump canceled his planned trip to the annual economic conference in Davos, Switzerland, citing what he called the Democrats' intransigence on his funding request to build a wall along the United States' southern border. nyti.ms/2FoOI4E (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)