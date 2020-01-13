PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Labor Department said on Sunday that workers could face more difficulty suing large companies for wrongdoing by contractors or franchisees under a new rule. nyti.ms/30gP6L5

- Los Angeles will issue permits and also lift the cap on the number of taxis in an attempt to compete with ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft. nyti.ms/2QN2svh

- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday he was never shown any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning an attack on four American embassies. nyti.ms/2Tp0rrb