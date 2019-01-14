PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- PG&E Corp announced the departure of its chief executive, Geisha Williams, on Sunday as it remained besieged by a financial crisis related to California's historic wildfires. nyti.ms/2RRjLwy

- Electric Vehicles are in the spotlight at Detroit's 2019 Auto Show as automakers prepare to introduce dozens of fully electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles over the next three years, and Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Nissan and Audi plan to display electric models due in the United States this year. nyti.ms/2FuABuM

- The Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies fired an employee who was arrested in Poland on charges of spying for the Chinese government, saying in a statement late Saturday that the worker had brought "disrepute" to the company. nyti.ms/2D8DhN6

- SpaceX, the private rocket company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk, said Friday it was laying off about 10 percent of its work force in what it framed as a necessary cutback to position the company for an unchartered future. nyti.ms/2FqB9T1

- Senior Pentagon officials are voicing deepening fears that President Trump's hawkish national security adviser, John Bolton, could precipitate a conflict with Iran at a time when Trump is losing leverage in the Middle East by pulling out American troops. nyti.ms/2M6oV2H