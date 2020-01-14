Regulatory News - Americas
January 14, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 14

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Competition Commission of India on Monday opened a formal investigation into the practices of Amazon.com and Walmart's Flipkart. nyti.ms/2u1q86b

- The federal budget deficit surpassed $1 trillion in 2019, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday, as tax cuts and spending increases continued to force heavy government borrowing amid a record-long economic expansion. nyti.ms/2RdmH4y

- Attorney General William Barr asked Apple on Monday to provide access to the two phones used by the gunman linked to the shooting that happened last month at a naval air station in Pensacola. nyti.ms/3a6CpqH

- The U.S. Treasury Department formally dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator on Monday, offering a major concession to the Chinese government as senior officials arrived in Washington to sign a trade agreement with President Trump. nyti.ms/2Nm1x36

- EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan arrived in Washington on Monday to fix trade relations with U.S. nyti.ms/382n3Bz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

