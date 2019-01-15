PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- MNG Enterprises, which is owned by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital, on Monday made a hostile takeover bid for Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today and 100 other newspapers. nyti.ms/2QMMxKg

- Comcast's NBCUniversal on Monday announced a series of executive changes and announced plans to launch advertising-supported streaming service that is expected to debut early next year. nyti.ms/2D9a84q

- PG&E Corp said on Monday that it would seek bankruptcy protection as "the only viable option" as the giant California utility faces billions of dollars in liability claims from two years of deadly wildfires. nyti.ms/2ClDY3P