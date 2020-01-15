PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The trade agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump will sign on Wednesday includes commitments by China to curtail practices that U.S. firms complain put them at a disadvantage and force them to hand over valuable intellectual property to Chinese firms. nyti.ms/35Qs9Q9

- BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Tuesday that his firm would make investment decisions with environmental sustainability as a core goal. nyti.ms/2TlfsKx

- Apple Inc is privately preparing for a legal fight with the Department of Justice to defend encryption on its iPhones while publicly trying to defuse the dispute. nyti.ms/35SSxJ7

- A Delta Air Lines flight making an emergency landing in Los Angeles dumped jet fuel on six nearby schools on Tuesday, inflicting minor injuries to 60 adults and children. nyti.ms/35Y6Vzz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)