PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Automakers Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG announced on Tuesday that they will develop and build pickup trucks and vans for various markets while pursuing wider cooperation on advanced technologies. nyti.ms/2Hi24lR

- The White House is considering Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive of PepsiCo Inc, for the position of World Bank president, and has been courted as an administration ally by Ivanka Trump, who is playing a role in the selection of a nominee. nyti.ms/2CmJDqv

- Netflix Inc on Tuesday said it would increase rates for its 58 million subscribers in the United States anywhere from 13 to 18 percent, depending on the subscription plan, its biggest increase since it started its streaming service 12 years ago. nyti.ms/2FudiCc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)